Parish council to write to Royal Borough over Holyport double yellow lines proposal

Opposition to proposed double yellow lines in a Holyport road was voiced at Bray Parish Council's Annual General Meeting on Monday.

Councillors heard from Sananay Patella, the owner of the Bargain Booze outlet in Stroud Farm Road, which the Royal Borough launched a parking consultation on in April.

Mr Patella said he would be 'severely affected by the plans', as his delivery drivers would struggle with the restrictions.

"I was not consulted about this," he told councillors at the meeting in Braywood War Memorial Hall in Fifield Road, Fifield.

"It will have a detrimental effect on my business."

Cllr Leo Walters proposed the council support Mr Patella and said: "I suggest that we don't go ahead with it."

Cllr Simon Dudley said that 'even though there is a consultation, it is still pretty much the decision of the borough council'.

Councillors discussed the idea of introducing a one-way traffic flow in Holyport, matching the route a bus service takes, as a method of reducing congestion created by parking.

"I would like to see Stroud Farm Road made into a one-way street," said chairman Cllr Ken Elvin, who was re-elected to continue in that position earlier in the meeting.

It would 'take away some of the problems with the congestion', he added.

"We are prepared to do our little bit and write to the Royal Borough and suggest some alternatives if you could work on your suppliers," he said to Mr Patella, urging him to make sure his delivery drivers did not add to any parking problems when arriving at Bargain Booze.

"When they turn up, I am usually there," Mr Patella said.

The council unanimously agreed to write to the Royal Borough.

In other business, Nick Pellew was co-opted onto the council as councillor for Dedworth.

It is not the first term for Cllr Pellew, who has previously represented Oakley Green and Fifield on the parish council.

Cllr Chris Graham was re-elected as vice-chairman but the meeting hit a snag when councillors failed to agree on how the council's committees should be structured.

The decision was deferred to a later date.