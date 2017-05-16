Defibrillator installed at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club

A defibrillator which can be used by the whole village has been installed at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club.

The club joined with FC Holyport, which has junior teams that train at the ground in Bray High Street.

After a £500 donation from the Baylis Trust, which owns Advertiser publisher Baylis Media Ltd, the clubs were able to buy a defibrillator and train staff to use it.

Mark Branwhite said: “I’ve been pushing for it for about two or three years.

“I think this is the first one in Bray and it is for the whole community.

“Luckily we haven’t needed one before but one in four people have a heart defect so it could happen at any time.”

The defibrillator is situated inside the clubhouse but Mark added he hopes the clubs will be able to buy an outdoor one that could more easily be accessed by members of the public.

Although members of both clubs have been trained to use the machine, it can technically be used by anyone.

It gives instructions and when paramedics arrive they can see what emergency treatment has already been given.