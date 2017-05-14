Vehicles caught breaking weight limit on A330 through Holyport

A two-day operation recorded 91 vehicles breaking weight limits on the A330.

Spread over seven hours, residents joined with Royal Borough trading standards officers to make a note of vehicles of more than 7.5 tons as well as the time and direction of the journey.

A weight limit was put in place on the A330 through Holyport, Touchen End and Moneyrow Green in December 2015. It does not apply to vehicles that have ‘business in the area’.

It was introduced to reduce the danger for road users and damage to the road after concerns were raised by residents.

The information has been passed to trading standards officers. First time offenders will be issued with a warning.

The operation took place from April 27-28 and trading standards officers are hoping to do another one in the next six months.