Holyport College pupils visit Isreali embassy ahead of school's Sir Nicholas Winton Day

Two Holyport College pupils paid a visit to the Israeli embassy ahead of the school's annual Sir Nicholas Winton Day.

On Tuesday, year 10 pupils Apple Sershi and Archie Powell-Harper interviewed Israel's Ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev, in London.

A filmed version of the interview will be played for Sir Nicholas Winton Day on Friday, May 19.

Each year the school, in Ascot Road, invites a survivor from the Kindertransport, which saved 669 mainly Jewish children from the former Czechoslovakia.

The trains were organised by Sir Nicholas, who lived in Pinkneys Green and died at the age of 106 in 2015.

The guest speaks to pupils about life as a Jewish child in Nazi-occupied Europe and what it was like settling in England.

Headteacher Walter Boyle said: "I'm sure the Israeli ambassador is very busy so it was a brilliant opportunity."

He added that at the talks each year 'you can hear a pin drop in the room'.

Following the meeting, Mr Regev tweeted to say he was 'delighted' to host the pupils, adding: "Very glad you are preserving the memory of Sir Nicholas Winton's remarkable work."