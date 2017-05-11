Drum and bass DJ John B turns his hand to hot sauce

An international DJ-turned-chilli sauce producer has achieved success with his first foray into the food market.

Drum-and-bass DJ and record label owner John Williams, aka John B, has launched Jungle Fire Hot Sauce Co.

The 39-year-old’s first sauce, called Lava, sold out in less than 30 minutes after it went online on Monday.

The sauce is made with Carolina Reaper peppers — the hottest you can grow.

John, Maidenhead born-and-bred, took to gardening a few years ago after a visit to his wife Magdalena’s village in Poland.

He was inspired by the way they grew food at home and now has his own plot at Bray allotments, although he grows all the chillies for his hot sauces in a greenhouse at home in Bray.

“I started growing super hot chillies at home just as a contrast to my day job in music,” he said.

“It’s nice to do something completely different and a lot less hectic.

“When I first started I went over-the-top so I had to figure out how to use them all.”

He first started making sauces for friends and family who encouraged him to start selling it.

The sauce was bought by fans from all over the world, including America and Holland, and punters are already putting in their orders for the next lot.

Each limited-edition batch will have a different flavour, depending on the chillies and John plans to give them all drum-and-bass related names.