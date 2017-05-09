Parish council recommends refusal for Fifield housing plans

Plans for new houses in a rural road in Fifield were discussed by parish councillors at a planning meeting last night (Monday).

At the Bray Parish Council planning meeting two planning applications for Coningsby Lane were recommended for refusal.

The change of use from an agricultural building to a dwelling was approved in 2015. The developers have now submitted an application to change some of the materials used, including more glass on each side of the home.

Neighbour Alister Turtle, speaking at the meeting, said: “It’s like winning the FA cup final — they won and now they want to play the final again with bigger goal posts.

“In effect they want to create a glass house in what was a green and pleasant land.”

Parish councillor Nicola Marsh, who represents Oakley Green and Fifield, added what was originally approved by the borough was ‘a normal house with normal fenestration’.

Also discussed at the meeting was a new application for six detached homes after the demolition of existing barns in Coningsby Lane.

Cllr Marsh presented the application saying that, design-wise, they will look ’relatively like barns’.

She added: “It is very rural, basically a single track road.”

Mr Turtle took to the floor again to speak on behalf of residents.

He said: “There could be 12 to 18 extra vehicles and it won’t be seasonal, it will be constant traffic.”

His concerns were echoed by the parish councillors.

Cllr David Burbage (Bray) said: “I would be concerned if the agricultural buildings were made into a small cul-de-sac.

“It is essentially still rural and we would get more traffic movements and more lighting.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to recommend the plans for refusal.

The applications can be found by searching 17/01053 and 17/01069 on the Royal Borough Council’s planning portal.

Both applications will be decided by the borough with the parish council’s comments being considered.

The meeting took place at Braywood Memorial Hall in Fifield.