Team players rewarded and sports captains announced at Holyport Primary

Team players were recognised at Holyport Primary School’s first sports awards.

For the past three years the school in Stroud Farm Road has been putting more of an emphasis on sport with the help of two coaches.

School business manager Gerry Hargreaves said: “The 14 children have been chosen by the sports coaches. They haven’t necessarily done it for the highest achieving sports people but ones that have made the most progress and shown team spirit.”

The children were awarded on Wednesday and parents were invited to watch.

The school also announced its eight sports captains from year six who will help with the preparations for sports day.

A captain and vice captain was chosen from each house.

Candidates had to produce a statement which was read out to their house before they were chosen.