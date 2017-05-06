Planners approve changes to Bray Studios plans

The redevelopment of the mansion at Bray Studios has come before planning officers again.

The redevelopment of Down Place House in Water Oakley was approved back in 2015.

The plan is for the restoration, conversion and part demolition of the building to form 10 homes.

It is part of a plan to redevelop the site, which includes the demolition of other existing buildings, will make way for 15 other homes, 11 detached and four terraced.

It was the home of Bray Studios from 1951 until 2014.

The studios are now based in Holyport.

In 2012 former owner Neville Hendricks had an application approved to convert Down Place House into a 15-bed mansion, and develop the surrounding site into seven homes.

But Farmglade acquired the site in 2014 and a planning application was approved in February 2016.

Last year Farmglade submitted an application to change the condition that all materials of the new development would need to be approved by the council before building starts.

The change made takes the work ‘new’ out meaning materials used in the restoration of the existing listed building would also need to be approved by the council.

The application states that this is ‘in the interests of the visual amenities of the area’.

On Wednesday, April 26 planning officers approved this variation to the planning application.

Work on the development must be started by February 2019.