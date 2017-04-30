Black belt honour for karate kid aged 10

A 10-year-old girl from Bray has become the youngest pupil in her karate school to earn a black belt.

Vanetia Sandhu, who trains at TISKA karate school at Maidenhead’s Magnet Leisure Centre, passed her latest grading exam earlier this month.

The young martial artist, from Tithe Barn Drive, is a pupil at Holyport CE Primary School.

She first took up karate a few months before she turned four.

Her mother Reena says her daughter was intrigued by the martial art from the very start.

“We allowed our children to guide us with what they wanted to do,” she said.

Vanetia is now the youngest child in TISKA to earn a black belt.

Reena hopes karate will prove a valuable asset for her daughter’s future.

“It’s nice for our daughter to be in a situation where she can defend herself when she gets older,” she said.

Vanetia’s eight-year-old sister Jaya is a brown belt with a white tag at karate, and their father Steven is a brown belt with a black tag and will take his black belt exam in a few months.