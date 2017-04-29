Waterside Inn submits plans to extend rooms

The three-Michelin star Waterside Inn has submitted a planning application to increase the size of its rooms, requiring a ‘small element of extension’ to the building.

Roux Waterside Limited wants to add an extra 37 square metres to the first floor of the restaurant and hotel above existing ground floor space, and reduce the number of rooms from eight to six larger ones.

It also wants to replace glazing on the three sides of the Ferry Road building that faces the Thames, and replace and improve the appearance of a mechanical ventilation plant on the roof, and ducting.

A design and access statement sent to the council said: “It is recognised that the building is both old and in a conservation area, and is situated at the end of a narrow cul-de-sac.

“None of the proposals are looking to increase the occupancy of either the bedroom accommodation or the restaurant.

“These proposals do require a small element of extension to the existing built form at first floor of c37sqm.

“This is all built over existing ground floor space and will not extend the perimeter curtilage of the building.”

New windows and patio doors would be painted hardwood double-glazed units, ‘to match existing fenestration patterns’.

The application was received by the Royal Borough at the end of last month. No date has been set for when the application will be decided.

Search 17/01098 on www.rbwm.gov.uk