Holyport War Memorial Hall could be torn down and replaced

A village venue used to host events and parish council meetings could be torn down and rebuilt under new plans.

Attendees of the Holyport War Memorial Hall's annual general meeting, held on Thursday, heard issues with the Moneyrow Green building's roof meant it was vital a new one gets built.

Chris Stoughton, 48, the Dorney-based chairman of the hall, told the Advertiser today (Tuesday) that the roof is at the end of its life, can shake when it gets windy, but cannot be replaced or repaired to meet modern building requirements.

"It is getting to the point where if the village does not come together and start moving then there will be a point where there won't be a village hall," he said.

"We have had the building surveyed and they can't give us a timeline on how long that roof is going to last.

"It has been a problem since the 1970s."

He said the hall had been made following the Second World War, and is built as a barn-type structure.

Mr Stoughton would like to build a new hall on the playground next to the existing building, which would be demolished.

He hoped the plans would be moving forward within a year.

The hall is managed by the Holyport War Memorial Hall registered charity.

A new building would 'probably be the same footprint' but may include alterations.

The plan is to use money generated by events hosted at the hall, which represent about 90 per cent of its income.

Bray Parish Council may also contribute, he added.

Mr Stoughton said that he was keen for more younger people to join the committee that runs the hall, and said everyone who attended the AGM was over 50.

Anyone hoping to join the committee or offer ideas about the future of the hall can contact the venue's booking number on 01628 200500, or visit www.holyportvillagehall.org.uk for more information.