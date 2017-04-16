Stay and Play session raises money for new equipment

New equipment will be bought with money raised at a Stay and Play session.

The event on Wednesday, April 5 was the second time Bray Preschool has invited families for a morning of fun.

It was organised by Jayne Cardnell and Amy Comrie, in charge of fundraising for the preschool, based at Bray Village Hall.

The session was held for the first time in October which raised £180 through an entrance fee and cake sale.

About 20 children turned up on the day for a range of activities including fancy dress, colouring and imaginary play, and raised £95.

Jayne said: “The sessions have been really successful.

“Sometimes in the holidays parents want to get out of the house for a couple of hours, so it is nice to find something reasonably priced.

“I think we definitely want to do it again.”