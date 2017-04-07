Parish council votes to object to plans for new 28-bed hospice at Bray Lake

Claims that a hospice’s move to Bray would increase traffic have been refuted by the charity’s chief executive.

Consultation is currently open on a plan for a new Thames Hospice site at Bray Lake which would combine both Paul Bevan House in Ascot and Pine Lodge in Windsor in a 28-bed hospice.

On Monday, Bray Parish Council voted to submit an objection to the plans by five votes to three.

The reasons behind this included an increase in traffic on the A308, Windsor Road and the development’s scale on greenbelt land.

Speaking after the meeting, parish councillor Barbara Bou-Sreih said she thought the hospice would affect the air quality around the stretch of the Windsor Road it would be situated on, due to an increase in traffic.

Cllr Bou-Sreih said: “I think the work they do is admirable but I don’t think the road can take it.”

She added that the hospice would mean around 200 extra cars a day using the road.

But Thames Hospice’s chief executive Debbie Raven said the ‘absolute maximum’ number of visitors to the site would be 292 and would only happen four to six times a year. This would only be if the education centre was at its 50-person capacity and a lot of patients had visitors.

On a day-to-day basis, she said there are no set visiting hours and staff work shifts, meaning no peak rush hour.

Debbie said: “Our plans are very clear about what the highways impact is likely to be and it is not of any significant magnitude.”

She said it is ‘disappointing’ that Bray Parish Council is not on board with the plans but added that she has had meetings with residents groups who did not have ‘any significant objections’.

The consultation closes on April 19 and a decision is expected by June 15.