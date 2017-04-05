Holyport College pupils hop into Easter holidays

The annual Holyport College Hop-Hop-Hop kicked off the Easter holidays.

Children at the school in Ascot Road, enjoyed an early finish followed by a cake sale and Easter egg tombola on Friday.

It was organised by the school's PTA, the Friends of Holyport College.

As well as fundraising, the event was a chance for staff, pupils and their families to socialise.

Kirsty Clark from the group said: "It was wonderful to see everyone together in the quadrangle enjoying the sunshine.

"Like other PTAs our aim is to support the school and pupils by bringing the school community together and to raise money to pay for enhancements for the school."

This year, the PTA's fundraising has paid for an electronic piano for the choir to entertain the community, telescopes for a new astronomy club and frames for pupils' artworks.

As well as the Hop-Hop-Hop the Friends also host a Christmas Ho-Ho-Ho at the school.