New bus stop outside Oakley Green cemetery ready to go

A 'long and hazardous' walk along a busy road will no longer be necessary thanks to the installation of a new bus stop.

The stop outside the Oakley Green Cemetery will mean residents from Bray, Fifield and Dedworth will be able to avoid a walk along the busy A308.

It was installed after concerns were raised by Royal Borough councillors Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) and David Burbage (Con, Bray) in October.

Initially the bus stop was due to open by the end of 2016 but changes in the borough's highways and transport department meant it took longer than expected.

The plan was implemented by borough engineers along with the borough’s bus champion Cllr Hari Sharma (Con, Furze Platt).

The stop is due to be in action by Thursday and means buses can stop safely to pick up and drop off passengers.

The routes run from Maidenhead to Windsor via Bray, Holyport, Dedworth and Fifield.

But they are facing an uncertain future as they are set to be cut by Courtney Buses at the end of the month with the borough putting the routes out to tender.

At a planning meeting on Monday, Bray Parish Council adopted a statement that members would do 'all they could' to ensure the existing bus service continues to run.

Despite threats to the service parish councillor Barbara Bou-Sreih said the new stop will be welcomed.

"I think it is great. I think it needs to be served because not everybody has a car and not everybody can drive," she said.

Cllr Sharma said the new bus stop has cost about £5,000 to get up and running.

He added: "There are a few elderly residents from Dedworth and Bray who visit the cemetery and it is not fair they have to walk a mile and a half.

"It is really great news for residents and anybody who wants to go there."

Cllr Wilson, who described the walk as long and hazardous, said the change will be welcomed by residents in Dedworth adding that it will make getting to and from the cemetery ‘quicker, easier and safer’.