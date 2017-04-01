Holyport College stages annual spring concert

Eton College was taken over on Thursday, March 23 as eighty-four students from Holyport College staged an annual Spring Concert.
'A Celebration of Music and Performing Arts' featured a wide variety of genres of music, dance and drama.
The concert featured three choirs, an orchestra, two musical theatre groups, a ukulele ensemble, a rock band, ballet, modern jazz and drama, as well as senior soloists and other small groups.
Head of expressive arts and music teacher, Mrs Jo Bryant, said: ‘It has been a thrilling and rewarding term.
"I am very proud of these young people and everything they are achieving, many performing for the very first time."
12-year-old Teagan Pickering said: ‘It’s been really exciting to work as a team to get the concert ready this term.
Azeezah Okoya, 13, added: "The experience this term has been extraordinary, we’ve accomplished so much in such a short time.
"I’m especially proud of the Girls’ Chamber Choir and the level of performance we’ve achieved."
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.