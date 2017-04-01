Holyport College stages annual spring concert

Eton College was taken over on Thursday, March 23 as eighty-four students from Holyport College staged an annual Spring Concert.

'A Celebration of Music and Performing Arts' featured a wide variety of genres of music, dance and drama.

The concert featured three choirs, an orchestra, two musical theatre groups, a ukulele ensemble, a rock band, ballet, modern jazz and drama, as well as senior soloists and other small groups.

Head of expressive arts and music teacher, Mrs Jo Bryant, said: ‘It has been a thrilling and rewarding term.

"I am very proud of these young people and everything they are achieving, many performing for the very first time."

12-year-old Teagan Pickering said: ‘It’s been really exciting to work as a team to get the concert ready this term.

Azeezah Okoya, 13, added: "The experience this term has been extraordinary, we’ve accomplished so much in such a short time.

"I’m especially proud of the Girls’ Chamber Choir and the level of performance we’ve achieved."