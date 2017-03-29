Bray Parish Council commits up to £10,000 for response to local plan consultation

Up to £10,000 could be spent by Bray Parish Council (BPC) to fund a ‘comprehensive response’ to consultation on the Borough Local Plan.

The request for funding was approved by councillors at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday.

The Royal Borough is working on an infrastructure report as part of the Regulation 19 consultation, for the next stage of the plan.

BPC wants to be ready for this consultation with a response.

It will use money for expert advice on the impact the plan would have on Bray parish and to publicise the consultation to residents in the parish.

Councillors stressed they would do as much of the work as they possibly could so the figure may come in below £10,000.

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), who is also the borough’s cabinet member for planning, was not at the meeting but requested a letter about the plan was read out.

But councillors present agreed there would be a conflict of interest and declined to do so.

Cllr Louvaine Kneen, BPC’s chairman of planning, said: “He is the head of planning for RBWM, his conflict as a parish councillor is that we are going against things he wants to do in his plan.”

Chairman of the parish council Ken Elvin added: “Local people should get involved, that is our function, to help facilitate this.

“This parish council isn’t going into battle if there are no residents behind us.”

Of the councillors present at the meeting, Cllr Peter Janikoun was the only one to object to the proposal to allow the funding.

He said: “I wish you all the best of luck but I must tell you I think £10,000 is money down the drain.”

Earlier in the meeting, the council discussed the Bray Parish Neighbourhood Plan which it has been consulting on for the past five-and-a-half years.

In a letter to the Advertiser this week, Cllr Elvin has urged people to respond to the consultation on it.

“I would like to encourage all interested parties to participate in this consultation process bearing in mind that positive comments on the plan are just as important as negative ones,” he wrote. “It is easy to read a document and think, ‘This is OK’ and do nothing further.”

The meeting took place at Braywood War Memorial Hall in Fifield.