Plans submitted for Thames Hospice move from Windsor to Bray

A bigger and better home for Thames Hospice is one step closer to becoming a reality with the submission of a planning application.

The new hospice, south of Bray Lake, would replace both Paul Bevan House in Ascot and Pine Lodge in Windsor with a purpose built 28-bed hospice.

The new site off Windsor Road would help clear the 10 person a day waiting list for the organisation, which is currently operating at full capacity.

The charity offers care and support for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

The plans have been drawn up by KKE Architects, specialists in designing hospices.

Each of the 28 rooms will be an ensuite with its own private terrace for family and patient use as well as clinical facilities required for palliative and respite care.

There will also be an outpatients unit and family support centre as well as an education centre offering training for people in health and social care and the public ‘with the aim of equipping others to offer high quality end of life care’.

The application number is 17/00798/FULL with a consultation closing on April 19 and a decision expected by June 15.