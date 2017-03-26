Bargain Hunt star values treasures and heirlooms at Bridge House pub

Treasures and heirlooms were put under the microscope at a special valuation day.

The event at the Bridge House pub in Paley Street on Tuesday saw antiques expert Kate Bliss casting her trained eye over a range of items.

Bliss, who also makes regular appearances on shows such as Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, Secret Dealers and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, looked at about 60 pieces over the course of the day.

Jamie Sears, 60, who has run the pub for about a year, said it had been a ‘fantastic’ event, even if ‘some people went away happy and some maybe not so’ after their appraisal.

He added he hopes another valuation day will be held in the summer.

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service also ran a raffle and took donations throughout the day.

Fundraisers said they thought they had raised more than £300.