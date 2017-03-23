Fears bus service withdrawal will leave villagers 'marooned'

The withdrawal of bus services will leave residents ‘marooned’, says a community group.

Members of the Oakley Green, Fifield & District Community Association’s (OGAFCA) Roads & Transport Work Group issued the warning on Sunday.

It follows the Advertiser’s report last week that Courtney Buses would stop running the 16/16A Maidenhead-Windsor route after Saturday, April 29.

Louise Shenston, of Ledger Lane, said: “We are very concerned about the recent announcement that Courtney Buses are to axe our bus service at the end of April.

“Many Fifield residents rely on the service and will be left without any means of transport if the no 16/16A buses stop running. They will be ‘marooned’ – completely cut off from the outside world.”

Last week, Cllr Hari Sharma (Con, Furze Platt), the council’s bus champion, told the Advertiser that a tendering process for a new service had begun, and said that more money would be invested if needed.

In letters to the Advertiser this week, David Clenshaw, chairman of the Jesus Hospital Residents Association, said: “There are no food shops in Bray and for those without other transport the situation would be extremely grave.

“We already have no evening service which restricts the social life of residents but our present hourly daytime buses provided by Courtney are the minimum required.”

Graham Lee, of the Maidenhead Labour Party, said: “Many depend on public transport to travel to local hospitals. There is also a danger they could become isolated, already an issue for so many, potentially leading to health problems that adds cost pressures to the already overstretched care service and NHS.”

Cllr Sharma said yesterday (Wednesday): “Residents first is the key principle behind all our policies and programme.

“I can assure residents they will continue to get good service as usual. There are quite few companies interested in the tendering process.”

Louise is looking for residents to get in touch if they are concerned about the bus situation.

Call 01628 783448.