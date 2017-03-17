Holyport College registers interest in introducing 'partial selection'

A ‘heavily-oversubscribed’ school has written to the Royal Borough to confirm its interest in introducing partial selection, subject to changes in national legislation.

Holyport College, in Ascot Road, said today it would ‘ensure that the academic needs of all children can be catered for’.

The day and boarding secondary school includes Royal Borough leader Cllr Simon Dudley on its governing board, who has advocated for some form of selective education in the borough.

The letter, which was published on the school’s website and signed by headmaster Walter Boyle, proposed the school introduce ‘a form of banded entry/partial selection’ subject to ‘developments in national legislation and appropriate consultation’.

It said it would fulfil the school’s aim ‘of meeting the needs, academic and otherwise, of all children in the local and boarding communities’.

Mr Boyle also wrote that the school was ‘keen to expand by two to three forms of entry with a proportionate expansion in sixth form provision’.

“Such expansion could be facilitated by expanding onto a local site or by operating a split site in a geographically proximate location, options for which have already been identified by the college and by RBWM,” he added.