Oakley Court Hotel nominated for dog-friendly award

A national award is in sight for Oakley Court Hotel.

The hotel in Windsor Road has been named as a finalist in the VisitEngland Awards of Excellence.

It was announced on Thursday, March 9, it had been shortlisted as one of three nominees in the Dog Friendly Business category in England.

This year VisitEngland received 600 applicants for the awards, with the finalists representing the cream of the crop. The national tourist board will announce the winners on Monday, April 24 at the Hilton Waldorf in London.

Marketing executive at Oakley Court Jake Roche said: “We are very proud to have been nominated as finalists for this prestigious award.

“Having won gold in the regional awards, to make it through to the final three nationally is a huge achievement for the team and our dog friendly approach.”

Back in December the hotel was named ‘Dog Friendly Business of the Year’ at the Beautiful South Awards for Excellence in Southampton.