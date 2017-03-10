Innovative teaching by Holyport College art department recognised

Innovative’ teaching at a school has been recognised. Holyport College’s art department has been awarded the Prince’s Teaching Institute (PTI) Mark and on Thursday, March 2 the school in Ascot Road added the mark to its website.

Headteacher Walter Boyle said he was delighted with the accolade, adding: “We will be proud to carry the mark on our stationery and website as evidence of our commitment to inspirational teaching.”

The art department found out in September that they had received the mark in recognition of its ‘innovative approach’ to the subject and the creativity of students.

Art teacher Katherine Loudoun said that over the past year-and-a-half the department has specialised in printmaking, motivating students put off by painting and drawing to ‘flourish’ in a new style. Groups of pupils are also given the chance to

attend private viewings of top artists, a perk of being sponsored by a major public school

“Eton College art department has made this mark possible, with thanks for their support and guidance,” said Katharine.

“We look forward to experimenting more with Photoshop this year, having recently got licences for the school.”

Pupils will also design and paint two murals on benches donated by the Friends of Holyport College.