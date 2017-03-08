Businesswomen attend inaugural INSPIRE Conference and Awards in Bray

Businesswomen were brought together in a celebration of International Women’s Day today (Wednesday).

More than 80 women gathered at Weir Bank in Monkey Island Lane for the inaugural INSPIRE Conference and Awards.

The packed programme of talks, panels and networking was organised by Maidenhead's Business Girls Network.

The theme of the event was inspiring women and the event aimed to motivate, connect and celebrate women in business.

In the morning, the conference heard from Sarah Burns, the chairwoman of Smart Works, Reading.

The organisation provides a coaching and dressing service for women to help them get back into work. It began in Reading and it now helps women in Maidenhead and Slough.

At the conference a clothing drive took place with women donating a range of workwear.

Sarah said: “This is all about inspiring women to get them supporting themselves and empowering themselves.”

An awards ceremony was held in the afternoon, including the Advertiser-sponsored Business Girl Community Business of the Year.

See next week’s paper for pictures and a full report.