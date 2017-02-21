Heston Blumenthal's The Hinds Head to close for three weeks for makeover

Heston Blumenthal’s The Hinds Head will be closing next month for a three-week refurbishment and redesign.

The makeover at the Michelin-starred restaurant in Bray High Street will see the ground floor remodelled to create a larger dining area and there will be a private cellar with a glass wall overlooking the dining room.

Jonny Lake, head chef of The Fat Duck, which is also owned by Heston Blumenthal, has been working on the project.

He said: "The redesign marks a new chapter for the Hinds Head, so it’s an exciting time for the entire team and will be great for the village too. Although the interior of the restaurant will be totally transformed, the heart and soul of what the Hinds Head is about will still remain, only we’re giving it a fantastical twist and creating more space for guests to drink and relax.”

The menu will also be changing with a choice of three, four and six course meals that will change on a monthly basis.

The restaurant will close from Monday, March 27 and reopen on Thursday, April 20.