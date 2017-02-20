Businessman who saved friend urges others to learn vital CPR techniques

A businessman who saved his friend’s life on the golf course is encouraging more people to learn CPR.

In July 2014, Ross Wilson, 68, of River Gardens, Bray acted fast when friend Bill Fisher, 66, had a cardiac arrest on a golf course in Chaldon, Surrey.

The pair play golf once a year with 41-year-old sons and best friends Chris Wilson and Will Fisher.

Ross, chairman of Maidenhead-based accountancy firm Wilson Partners Group, had recently completed a St John Ambulance emergency ‘first aid at work’ course and immediately started CPR until paramedics and an air ambulance arrived.

In a critical condition, Bill was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting where he was operated on to treat a blocked artery and went on to make a full recovery.

The friends were reunited at Wentworth Golf Club, near Virginia Water, at the end of last month to complete the ill-fated game of 2014.

Speaking to the Advertiser on Tuesday, Ross said: “The adrenalin high of it happening was followed by an incredible low. I was wondering whether I had done it well.

“My action was the difference between life and death.”

On the anniversary of the incident Bill and wife Robyne send a thank you card to Ross.

Now the businessman has been to give talks with St John Ambulance to cadets in the area and has rolled out first aid training to his employees.

“After that day I made sure everyone from our company was first aid trained and it has had a fairly major effect on everyone,” said Ross.

“It has had a fantastic outcome, everyone feels much more confident they would be able to do something, particularly people who have young kids.

“Seeing Bill and his family again has really brought home the reality of saving a life in these circumstances. Having the first aid skills to save a life really is something extraordinary.”

.After the reunion, Bill said: “I will always be grateful for his quick reactions and the fact he performed CPR straight away.

“There is no doubt if he hadn’t done that I would not be here today.”