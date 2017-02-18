Son pays tribute after 101-year-old Teddy Lomax passes away

The son of a man who died aged 101 this month has paid tribute to his father and the long, varied life he had.

Teddy Lomax passed away on Thursday, February 2, just over a year after he celebrated his centenary at Oakley Court in Windsor Road, and weeks after his 101st birthday.

He was born in Sheringham, Norfolk in 1915 and lived in Jersey for a time before meeting his future wife, Marguerite Hann, in Bristol, while he worked as a draughtsman at a post office there.

Fitness was one of his major passions, and he loved physical activity.

Teddy joined the army before the Second World War, initially as a physical training instructor, and later became in charge of vehicle depots ahead of D-Day, including one at Donington Park in Leicestershire, a race circuit.

He would take the motors out for a spin ‘just to see if it was road-worthy or not’, according to his son, Andrew, who lives on the same road as his father had – Langworthy Lane.

The war would take him to India, where he supplied the Chindits, a special force which waged guerrilla warfare behind the Japanese lines in Asia, and finally, Singapore, where he remained during demobilisation until 1949.

Andrew and his mother joined him in 1945, and his earliest memories include a time when Teddy took him out to see in a boat which broke down in the middle of shark-infested waters.

Teddy leapt out to swim them to another boat which rowed them back to safety.

He finished the war as Major, and after Asia, the family moved back to England, in South Kensington.

Eventually, following a variety of jobs, including a district councillor in Wiltshire, he became a lecturer in supervisory management at Slough College, before retiring in the 1970s, and moved to Holyport in 1987.

Even in his old age, he retained an energy and love of physical activity that he had in his youth.

Andrew recalled that even after a stroke last year, he would joke around. When he needed crutches, he walked into elderly people’s club at Elizabeth House, in Station Road, Cookham, pretending he was hobbled and almost immobile before exclaiming he was fine and continuing to walk as normal.

"He always had a sense of humour, a sense of fun," Andrew said.

A memorial will be held at St Michael’s Church, in Bray High Street, on Wednesday, March 8, at 10.15am.