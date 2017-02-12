Contractor to be fined after Monday morning A308 traffic chaos

A fine will be issued after traffic chaos was caused by contractors working outside of agreed hours on Monday morning.

As part of the Royal Borough Permit Scheme, launched last November, contractors will be fined for the use of two-way traffic lights in Monday morning rush hour.

The traffic lights on the roundabout connecting Windsor Road and Holyport Road caused tailbacks of up to 50 minutes coming into Maidenhead.

In November the permit scheme introduced by the council means any organisation wishing to work on the borough’s road needs a permit. In a bid to reduce traffic delays, conditions of the permits include not carrying out work in peak times.

A spokesman said council officers will be looking to penalise the firm as a result of Monday’s breach of the agreed hours. He would not confirm the company or the amount but fines start at £80, with a maximum penalty of £500.