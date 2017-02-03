Resident hits out after asbestos is left in ditch for months

Concerns have been raised about the Royal Borough’s streetcare team after a dangerous substance has been left in a ditch for almost six months.

Asbestos was found dumped in a drainage ditch in Gays Lane, Holyport in August and has been reported to the borough on multiple occasions by the parish council and concerned residents.

Asbestos is a natural fibrous rock and was widely used within homes and other buildings until 1999, but it can present a risk to health when the fibres become airborne.

Brian Millin first noticed the asbestos when he was dog walking.

He said: “I reported it to the clerk at Bray Parish Council to see whose responsibility it was. [She] told me it was the Royal Borough’s.

“She had already contacted the Royal Borough about it, and in September I noticed it was still there.

“It’s very visible now and I have reported it at least three times.”

Susan Cook, the clerk at Bray Parish Council, said she had also reported the asbestos to the street care team multiple times.

She said: “We were first informed about it in September by a resident and I contacted streetcare on the day. In November I reported it again and I had no reply, it’s very disheartening.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “Following the initial report of waste in Gays Lane work was undertaken to find the landowner as fly tipping remains their responsibility in the first instance.

“However since then, council contractors have been instructed to visit the site and are due to

return to clear whatever remains once the water in the ditch has subsided to allow the safe removal of any items there.”