Holyport College students take part in Youth Speaks event

Senior school pupils competed in a speaking competition organised by the Maidenhead Rotary Club.

Holyport College in Ascot Road entered three teams into the Rotary Youth Speaks competition which was held at Claires Court School in Ray Mill Road on Tuesday, January 19.

The competition involved teams taking it in turns to perform speeches on a selected topic and the school entered two intermediate teams (aged 11-13) and one senior team (aged 14-17).

Grace Plant, resident fellow at Holyport College said: “Each team is made up of three people – a chairperson, a main speaker who talks for six minutes and a vote of thanks who concludes the topic with another two-minute speech.

“Normally my role involves working in the boarding house and covering lessons, but for the past few weeks I’ve been coaching the teams and helping them polish up their speeches.

“The girls all worked really hard and the school are incredibly proud of their performances.

“While Furze Platt beat us in the senior section, Arte Sershi, Teagan Pickering and Lucinda Killington’s team won the intermediate.”