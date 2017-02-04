Charity quiz raises money for RNLI

More than £1,100 was raised at a charity quiz night at Bray Village Hall on Saturday evening.

The quiz, organised by the Maidenhead and Windsor branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), saw teams enjoy a two-course meal and battle it out to become champions.

Tony Ireland was the quizmaster and a total of £1,163 was raised from ticket sales and a raffle.

The winning team was B.V.H, a team from Bray Village Hall, which beat Clueless O by one point.

Bray parish councillor Chris Graham, a member of RNLI said: “Of course the real winners on the evening were the RNLI who profited from the excellent sum.”

Julie Graham, branch secretary, “The feedback was extremely positive from everybody there, enjoying the variety of questions and the home-cooked supper”.

Last year £900 was raised at the event.