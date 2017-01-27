Resident hits out at 'floating home' blocking river views

A concerned resident fears her view of the Thames may become a ‘brown wall’ after a ‘floating home’ appeared without planning permission.

Tais Oliveira, who lives in the moorings at Willows Riverside Park, returned from her holiday to find the house boat on the River Thames outside.

The boat is on sale on a property website for £725,000 and includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, an ‘entertainment deck’ and a roof terrace.

In June 2015, the Haulfryn Group, which owns the park in Water Oakley, submitted an application for the replacement of 33 residential and leisure boat moorings at Willows Riverside Park with 13 purpose-built stationary houseboats.

The application received strong objections from neighbours who believed the new house boats would block the picturesque views of the Thames, and a petition was set up by the Willows Riverside Action Group calling on the borough to refuse permission.

The application was withdrawn in December 2015.

Tais said: “There has been no permission from the Royal Borough for the floating house and it goes against the local planning policies.

“The Environment Agency objected to the original application and it harms the character of the Thames.

“I would urge all concerned residents to write to the council about this.”

Tais, who has lived in park for more than three years, spoke at Bray Parish Council planning meeting on Monday, January 9 to raise her concerns and pointed out the similarities between the house boat and the original planning application.

Cllr Derek Wilson, (Con, Oldfield) cabinet member for planning said he had raised the issue with the enforcement office and an investigation was taking place.

He said: “I believe another one is expected to come on the site in March, it’s ridiculously priced.

“I know an enforcement officer has been to see it.

“If it’s not to meant to be there, they will have to move it.”

A spokesman from the Haulfryn Group said: "The boat has been purpose designed by marine engineers and architects; it complies with the terms of the existing planning consent for the moorings at Willows Riverside Park."