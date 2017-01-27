A look back at the 45-year history of the Waterside Inn

The restaurant was opened by the Roux brothers Albert and Michel in 1972 after visiting the site, which was then a pub by the Thames in Bray.

In 1974, the first Michelin Guide to Britain was published since the pre-war suspension, and The Waterside Inn was awarded its first star.

It received its second in 1977 and its third in 1985.

To this day it has retained its three stars, a longevity record unsurpassed by any restaurant outside France.

The freehold of the restaurant was bought from its original owner Whitbread in 1990.

Michel’s son Alain Roux began working at his father’s restaurant in 1992, and they have been joint chef-patrons since 2001.

(Michel Roux, pictured in 1972)

Diego Masciaga, who has been general manager since 1988 and is now also director, ensures impeccable standards and service from his team.

Last year, he was awarded the Maestro delle Arti, the highest honour in his field in Italy, his home country.

The restaurant, in Ferry Road, has seen six head chefs walk through its doors, including present head chef Fabrice Uhryn, who joined in 2001 and took the top job in 2007.

(Alain Roux with Fabrice Uhryn)

The kitchen underwent a refurbishment in 2009 and a year later the inn put on a menu based on the food and prices of 1985.

In 2010, to celebrate 25 years of three Michelin stars, more than 100 Michelin-starred chefs gathered at the restaurant to enjoy 25 dishes taken from menus created at the restaurant since its inception.

(Photo: Myburgh)

Guests included neighbouring chef Heston Blumenthal and Michelin director Jean-Luc Naret.

This year the restaurant celebrates its 45th anniversary.

See also:

The Waterside Inn: Behind the scenes at one of the world's top restaurants