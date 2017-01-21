Bray Parish Council votes to raise council tax precept

Bray Parish Council voted to raise the council tax precept by 3.32 per cent at a meeting on Monday.

The budget for 2017/2018 was approved by the council with almost no discussion during the public meeting at Braywood Memorial Hall in Fifield.

The rise means that a band D property in the parish will now pay a precept of £34.82, compared to £33.70 for the 2016/2017 budget.

The total income is expected to be £158,931 with £145,667 coming from the precept and the rest being made up of administration income, allotments, grants and donations, the cemetery and the tennis courts.

The total staff costs amount to £53,031 of which £41,026 will be spent on salaries, and the rest will be allocated to car allowances, employer’s pension contributions, and National Insurance contributions.

A total of £24,145.75 has been allocated to administration costs and £80,621.27 has been allocated to land and facilities management costs.

Lastly £10,200 has been allocated to grants and projects which gives a total expenditure of £171,474 with a deficit of £12,543.

Draft budgets for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 have also been created.

Cllr Chris Graham (Ind, Bray) said: “I think the budget put together by the clerk for the next few years is a real step forward in managing our finances.”

Speaking after the meeting, Ken Elvin (Ind, Holyport), chairman of Bray Parish Council said: “There is a working group which discusses the budget we want to bring forward to the council.

“The main councillors would have had that budget to look at all weekend, interestingly enough it went through without a comment.

“We’re running a slight deficit at the minute, but the intention is to get that back in the next three years.”

Earlier in the meeting, councillors were given a presentation about Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which replaces Section 106 developer payments by Hilary Oliver, a S106 special projects officer at the council.

Money raised from the levy for developments in d can be used for infrastructure such as transport schemes, schools and open space.

Visit www.brayparishcouncil.gov.uk for details.