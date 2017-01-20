Last chance to see Bray Studios props on display at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

Just over a week remains to see the Maidenhead at the Movies exhibition at the heritage centre, which includes props from Bray Studios.

During the exhibition, curator Nick Forder set out to find people who used to work at the studios in Water Oakley, which was home of the iconic Hammer Horror films including Dracula and The Curse of Frankenstein.

Maggie Knight, who used to be a cook at the studios in the 1950s, and a props and visual effects company which used to be based there came forward during the exhibition. Maggie, who now lives in Burnham, made the headlines when she married one of the drivers. They were married in 1955 at St Michael’s Church in Bray.

Matts and Miniatures, a visual effects and props company, which used to be based at Bray Studios and is now based in Holyport, also came forward.

Nick said: “In some ways Bray Studios has been a victim of its own secrecy with what went on behind closed doors.

“I think it was interesting to find out from people that used to work there, and going to see Leigh Took, at Matts and Miniatures, who are still making props in films today.”

Christopher Hobbs, a volunteer at the centre in Park Street said: “It will be good to run the exhibition again in two years time, when the Bray Studios development comes to fruition.”

The iconic studios site is being converted into 25 houses by Farmglade, which got planning permission in 2015.

The exhibition closes on Saturday, January 28.