Holyport students dress up as astronauts for new space project

Houston came to Holyport for the day as children dressed up as astronauts to launch their new space project.

Pupils at Holyport Primary School in Stroud Farm Road took part in a variety of activities to test their fitness and agility to see if they were fit enough for space travel.

They also took part in team building tasks which involved finishing a jigsaw puzzle whilst wearing space gloves.

Year one teacher Ginny Sharp said: “The launch of the new topic has initiated a lot of excitement amongst the children. It is lovely to see them so engaged in their leaning.”

Fellow teacher Harriet Shine said: “The children have responded well to the themed day. It has inspired them to want to find out more about space and space travel.

"The children looked fantastic in their outfits. Overall a great day was had by all!”