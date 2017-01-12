Firefighters attend crash in Oakley Green Road

Firefighters from Maidenhead were called to a crash in Oakley Green Road today (Thursday).
Both motorists were uninjured during the incident.
The fire crew arrived at about 2.30pm and were there for about 20 minutes.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man exposed himself by the High Street in Maidenhead.