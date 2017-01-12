Firefighters attend crash in Oakley Green Road

In pictures: £30,000 expected to be raised after 32nd Swimarathon

Swimmers of all ages and abilities dived in to the 32nd annual Lions Club of Maidenhead Swimarathon. About 200 miles was covered by nearly 800 swimmers at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Saturday. This year's event saw 98 teams, including 16 schools, take part in the swimming challenge, which involves taking turns to swim lengths of the pool for 55 minutes per team. Mayor Sayonara Luxton came along ...