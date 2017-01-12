Thu, 12
Firefighters attend crash in Oakley Green Road

Will Taylor

Firefighters from Maidenhead were called to a crash in Oakley Green Road today (Thursday).

Both motorists were uninjured during the incident.

The fire crew arrived at about 2.30pm and were there for about 20 minutes.

