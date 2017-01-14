Christmas lights display raises cash for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

More than £130 was raised for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance with a dazzling display of animal-themed Christmas lights.

Andy Birrell from Holyport decided to raise money after his friends were impressed with his annual Christmas light display.

The father-of-two, who also helps organise Holyport Village Show, said: “My friends said I should raise money for charity because the lights were so good.

“We’ve given money to the Air Ambulance before at the village show, and they always appreciate it. Another reason is that with the smart motorway coming, I think there is going to be more accidents, and they need all the money they can get.”

Andy has already started buying lights in the January sales to improve the display.