Work starts to widen A308 near Bray

Work has started underneath the M4 bridge on the A308 to widen the road, which will ease traffic congestion.

The £120,000 improvement works which started on Monday will provide a larger right turn lane into the Upper Bray Road.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) and cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This is a very welcome project that will help improve and speed up the journey from Windsor to Maidenhead.

“I ask motorists that they will please be patient while the works are carried out over the next three weeks – the temporary inconvenience will be well compensated by the better traffic flow once it’s completed.”

Currently the cars queuing to turn right into Upper Bray Road block traffic along the A308.

Cllr Ken Elvin (Ind, Holyport), chairman of Bray Parish Council, said: “We have worked with the Royal Borough on this junction for some time and this modification, coupled with the bus pull-in at the mini-roundabout, should go a long way to helping the traffic flow at this busy intersection.”