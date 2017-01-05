SECTION INDEX

Public meeting to discuss Borough Local Plan

There is just over a week to go for residents to share their thoughts on the Borough Local Plan.

The consultation for the draft plan, which includes provision for 14,211 new homes, closes on Friday, January 13.

This will form the basis of amendments to the plan which can be added ahead of the final version being submitted to the Government.

A public meeting will be held later today (Thursday) by the Oakley Green and Fifield Residents' Association (OGFRA) to discuss the plan. It will held at Saxon’s Barn, Dedworth Road, in Oakley Green at 7.30pm.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk for details

