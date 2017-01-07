Holyport College makes Tatler list of best state secondary schools

A Tatler guide to the best state secondary schools includes Holyport College.

The guide, published online on Wednesday, lists the school in Ascot Road among 20 others.

It says: “This isn’t just a state school, this is an Eton-sponsored state school.”

The society magazine’s guide includes four schools from London and Dr Challoner’s Grammar School in Buckinghamshire.

Simon Dudley, a founder and governor of the school and leader of the Royal Borough council tweeted: “So proud of all the hard work of everyone at Holyport College who has made this possible.”