Morris dancers ring in 2017 in Holyport

A damp and drizzly start to the New Year wasn’t enough to put off morris dancers in Holyport, who cracked out their bells, clogs and sticks to ring in 2017.

Furze Platt-based group Taeppa’s Tump led performances at the White Hart on New Year’s Day (Sunday).

And despite the disappointing weather, a crowd of about 30 visitors turned out to watch the annual performance, which has been held at the Moneyrow Green pub for the last five years.

The troupe was joined by performers from Three Horseshoes Morris, based in Towersey, Oxfordshire, and the Towersey Morris group, which also performed a topical mummers’ play featuring Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

Speaking afterwards, Helen May, Taeppa’s Tump’s publicity coordinator, said: “We always love it when people come to watch – it’s always nice to have someone to perform to.

“We just like to keep in touch with the traditions.

“A lot of people go out and do it on Boxing Day, but I think it’s a nice start to the year as well.”

Visit www.taeppastump.co.uk to find out more about the group.