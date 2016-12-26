Money raised at community carol concert for Bray church

More than £400 was raised at a carol concert at St Michael’s Church.

The Music at Bray concert was the second carol concert and the community choir was put together especially for the event.

Oliver Gooch, director of music, said: “These are not regular singers and they performed remarkably well.”

The event, which took place at the church in Bray High Street, was followed by refreshments including mince pies and mulled wine.

Deputy churchwarden Jim Tucker said: “The church choir performed several pieces from its seasonal repertoire, with soloists and children also taking part. The highlight was the community choir, specially put together for the occasion, who sang some much-loved Christmas songs after just an hour of practice.”

The money will go towards the new toilet block in the church, which is expected to be completed next year.

The concert took place on Sunday, December 11.

Visit www.braystmichael.co.uk for more information about events in the new year.