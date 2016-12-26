Fifield family raise more than £1,500 for Taplow Traffic Charity Trust

A family of three raised more than £1,500 for the Taplow Traffic Charity Trust at a Christmas cheese and wine party.

Matthew Nicholls, his wife Marnie and seven-year-old daughter Elsie hold the party annually, and each year raise money for a different cause.

More than 60 people attended the event at their house in Fifield on Saturday, December 10.

Matthew said: “My daugher Elsie chooses the charity. In the past we have raised money for the Donkey sanctuary. We try to keep it local.

“We supply the cheese and wine and ask neighbours to make donations to the charity. This year we also had a raffle.”

In the six years the party has been running, the family have raised more than £3,500 for charities.