Hundreds attended Holyport Green's community carol concert

Hundreds attended Holyport Green’s first community carol concert on Friday.

The event, organised by Maz Coppinger, saw more than 300 neighbours get into the festive spirit by spending the evening singing carols, led by a community choir.

Guests were also asked to bring presents which were placed under the Holyport Green Christmas tree and donated to four charities based in the area.

Inspiration for the event came from neighbouring village Fifield, which holds an annual get-together around the village tree every Christmas.

Maz said: “This is the first concert for Holyport. It was absolutely amazing. So many people arrived, children joined in and sang carols on their own which brought a tear to my eyes. It was so lovely.

“Everyone was in the Christmas spirit and I heard nothing but praise for the evening.

“The tree was surrounded with presents which will go to Alzheimer Dementia Support, Family Friends, The Brett Foundation and DASH (Domestic Abuse Stops Here).”

She added: “We are totally overwhelmed by the reaction of the village people to the idea. I do believe it’s looking like it may be repeated next year.”

Donations collected at the Jolly Gardener pub in Holyport meant that money could be spent towards the Christmas tree and lights which were installed on Holyport Green on Friday.

The choir was put together on social media by Gina Walter, specifically for the event just a few weeks before.

Maz continued: “Huge thanks and admiration has to go to Gina Walter who has been incredible. She has worked so hard getting a choir together over just a few weeks,

“She held rehearsals at least twice a week resulting in a perfect choir who sang like they’d been together for years– we are so proud of her and the choir.”