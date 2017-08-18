Drivers on the A308 near Bisham Roundabout urged to slow down

Drivers travelling on a stretch of road that was recently the scene of a fatal car crash must slow down, a farmer based nearby has warned.

Andrew Randall, 40, who works at his family’s business in Hyde Farm, also called for vegetation at the sides of the A308 to be cut back to improve sight lines.

On Wednesday, July 26, Clare Smith, a 38-year-old mother from Marlow, died in hospital days after her black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai near the Hyde Farm junction.

That stretch of the A308, which links the Bisham Roundabout with Maidenhead, was also the scene of a ‘single vehicle damage only collision’ on Monday, August 7, according to Thames Valley Police.

Mr Randall said: “I think it could be improved by cutting the vegetation and the verge back further to maintain the sight lines.

“It certainly wouldn’t do any harm.

“It is a combination

(of that) and people not driving to the road conditions.

“I don’t think it is an unsafe road.

“I think people probably drive along it too fast.”

Cabinet member for highways and transport Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park) said he would make enquiries but said accidents were not often down to a design failure.

“There is never usually a failing of the system in terms of signing.

“There is always a human driver element of it that is not conforming to the system as designed. It makes it difficult.”

Cllr Bicknell was not inferring either of the drivers involved in the fatal crash were at fault, and there has been no suggestion of blame from Thames Valley Police.

He said his thoughts were with the family and he wanted to establish the facts about the incident.

The verge could also be trimmed back if necessary, he added.