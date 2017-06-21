Princess Anne launches inaugural Rivertime Accessible Regatta

Sporting royalty was joined by actual royalty for the launch of a new event for disabled youngsters.

Princess Anne, Olympian Dame Katherine Grainger and Paralympian Naomi Riches were among the big names at Bisham Abbey for the inaugural Rivertime Accessible Regatta.

The event, held on Wednesday, June 14, saw more than 300 children try their hand at water sports including bell boating, accessible sailing and powerboating, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding.

There were also land-based and indoor activities, such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, football and rugby.

Simon Davis, co-founder and chairman of the Rivertime Boat Trust, which staged the regatta with charity Give Them a Sporting Chance, said: “We have been planning the event for over a year and seeing all the children having such a fantastic time was a crowning achievement for everyone involved, from our kind volunteers to all the partners who helped run the activities.

“Having so many young people in one place at one time trying out something new filled us with such energy and determination to make next year’s Regatta even bigger and better.”

Visit www.rivertimeboattrust.org.uk to find out more.