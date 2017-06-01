Thu, 01
Driver fails to stop after collision near Bisham Roundabout

James Hockaday

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was involved in a collision with another car near the A404 Bisham Roundabout and drove off this morning (Thursday).

Thames Valley Police said it was called to the scene at about 8.55am but did not provide a description of the cars involved.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.

