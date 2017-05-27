Princess Anne to launch regatta for children with disabilities

Princess Anne is to launch a new sports competition for children with disabilities and special needs.

The Queen’s daughter will be at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on Wednesday, June 14, for the first Rivertime Accessible Regatta.

Organised by the Rivertime Boat Trust (RBT) and charity Give Them a Sporting Chance, it will give more than 350 youngsters aged 8-15 the chance to take part in a range of water sports and other activities, including wheelchair basketball and disability football.

Simon Davis, co-founder and chairman of the Bray-based RBT, said: “We are delighted by the enthusiasm and support we have received.

“It is this which will drive us forward to create Rivertime Accessible Regatta as an annual event, inspiring other organisations and charities to organise similar events and encouraging children and young people with disabilities to develop a long-term involvement with accessible sports.”

Visit www.rivertimeboattrust.org.uk to find out more.