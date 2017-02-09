Witness appeal after burglars target Bisham garages

Collectable teddy bears and crystal were among the items stolen from a garage in Bisham.

Police are appealing for information after thieves accessed the unit, in Bisham Court, and tried to break into three more.

Two men were disturbed by a witness at about 6.50pm on Friday, who was hit by the pair’s silver Ford Mondeo and left with a bruised knee as they drove off.

Detective Constable Katy Kent said: “I am appealing for potential witnesses who may have seen the offenders’ vehicle as it drove off on to Marlow Road.

“A horn was heard to be sounded after the car left the scene.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with information.